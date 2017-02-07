At Least 19 Killed In Suicide Blast At Afghan Supreme Court

At least 19 people were killed and 41 wounded Tuesday in a suicide blast at Afghanistan’s Supreme Court in Kabul, officials said, the latest attack to rock the war-torn capital.
A suicide bomber on foot detonated as employees were boarding a bus to go home in the parking lot of the court compound, located on the road leading from the international airport to the US embassy, interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish told AFP.
The casualty figures came from health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh, who added that women and children were among the wounded.
Police had blocked off the road around the compound as panicked relatives of court employees began to gather, and ambulances and fire trucks arrived on the scene.
The blast comes after twin Taliban explosions tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe in Kabul last month, killing at least 30 people and wounding 80 others.
The carnage underscores growing insecurity in Afghanistan, where US-backed forces are struggling to combat a resilient Taliban insurgency as well as Al-Qaeda and Islamic State militants.

