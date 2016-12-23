Business Management Training
Posted December 23, 2016 6:41 am by admin Comments
Lagos Ministry Of Establishments, Training and Pensions organized a training on business management for civil servants in preparation for the economic advancement of the state
The post Business Management Training appeared first on Lagos Television.
Related posts:
- Get 40% discount on Project Management and Essential Business skills training The strength of a business and that of a nation lies in its workforce. The greatest investment is self-improvement, invest...
- LASG sets standard on risk management Afeez Hanafi The Lagos State Government says there is a need for workers in the employ of the state to...
- Want to start contracing as a Project Management or Business Analysis Professional? Join Career Insights’ FREE training to get a headstart | April 23rd Do you wish to work in the US, UK, Canada or Dubai? Are you ready to start contracting as a...
- We Will Shut Down Unregistered Management DeveIopement Institutions – CMD The Centre for Management Development CMD had said it would soon clamp down on management development institutions and consultants who...
- BoI to train 1,200 youths in business management Anna Okon The Bank of Industry is set to train 1,200 young entrepreneurs nationwide in business and management skills. According...
- Rotary organises disaster management training The Governor, District 9110, Rotary International Nigeria, Dr. Dele Balogun, says the organisation will continue to organise training for ‘Rotarian...
- Enrol for the Event Management Training with Yewande Zaccheaus, CEO of Eventful | First 15 to Register & Pay get 15% Discount! Renowned Event Planner, Yewande Zaccheaus, CEO of Eventful, is holding an Event Management Training Session for Event Planners in Lagos....
- Wodia Training Institute (WOTI) Invitation To Management Training Program. Course Title: Office Administration and Management Date: SEPTEMBER 28 – 29, 2016 (Two days). Fee: N40,000:00 (forty thousand Naira only)...
- Training! Training! Training! Event Management Training Being an event entrepreneur is one of the best line of business in the world especially in Nigeria. There is...
- Lagos spends N1bn to train 15,000 workers Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government says it has expended N1bn to train no fewer than 15,000 public servants this...
What do you think?