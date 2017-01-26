Cement Industries Can Now Source Gypsum Locally – RMRDC

Posted January 26, 2017 12:42 pm by Comments

RAW Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), said yesterday, that cement industries can now source gypsum from local miners.
The Director General, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Dr. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, disclosed this at a press briefing for the Nigeria Raw Material Expo (NIRAM) and the Nigeria Manufacturing & Equipment Expo (NME) in Lagos.
Doko said “The previous editions of NIRAM Expo have attained modest achievements and today, industries can source for high quality starch, glucose syrups & extracts, fruit juice concentrates among others from local sources”.
Represented by Dr Zainab Hammanga, Director Investments and consultancy, RMRDC, he said, the NIRAM expo also created platform for highlighting the challenges to local sourcing of gypsum. Adding that presently, most of these challenges have been addressed and cement industries can now look forward to sourcing of gypsum from local miners.
MAN President, Dr. Frank Jacobs, said they are in full support of the forthcoming NME and the NIRAM expo. According to him, the event was created in response to government’s commitment to industrialisation and its quest to diversify the economy.
“It provides a veritable platform for SMEs to learn processes on how to boost their output, reduce cost, drive quality improvement, manufacture for new market and also secure funding for growth. The 2016 event no doubt made great impact on Nigerian economy as attested to by the participants that cut across various sectors of the economy” he said.
The Managing Director, Clarion Events West Arica, Mr. Dele Alimi said the recent infusion of NIRAM into the NME would afford several companies and countries who have registered as exhibitors and visitors to the expo to boost their output, reduce cost, drive quality improvement, manufacture for new market and also secure funding for growth.

The post Cement Industries Can Now Source Gypsum Locally – RMRDC appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. RMRDC distributes improved tomato seeds to Taraba farmers The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has presented improved tomato seeds to the Taraba State Government for onward...
  2. Sokoto State to establish mini cement company Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources Development, says the ministry is facilitating the...
  3. Currency dealers want special funds for industries Bureau De Change Operators in Sokoto State have appealed to the federal government to provide special intervention funds to manufacturers....
  4. How to improve cement production, by BUA Chairman of BUA Group and Cement Company, Abdulsamad Rabiu •Reduction in prices of LPFO to boost local production Chairman of...
  5. Why we crashed cement price – Dangote Dangote Cement Plc is beating its chest for leading an initiative that crashed the price of cement by about 40...
  6. ‘We havn’t raised cement price in five years’ – Hoddinott We are also developing durable solutions for roads construction like concrete wall because of the intricacies of the weather conditions...
  7. Cement producers to CBN: Forex policy hurting economy Cement Producers Association of Nigeria (CPAN) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reconsider its foreign exchange (forex)...
  8. Africa set to take its share of global cement market Despite the large deposit of limestone in Africa, the continent  has no representation within the top global cement companies. But,...
  9. Nigeria’s cement war: BUA seeks to trim Dangote’s dominance Dangote and his Cement brand Dangote Cement, majority owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, at the moment controls around...
  10. Dangote to build two new cement plants worth N6 trillion……….generates addition 15, 000 jobs In a bid to make cement more affordable and available for the common man, the Nigerian indigenous African cement giant,...

< YOHAIG home