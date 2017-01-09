Court Adjourns N2.6bn NIMASA Fraud Case To February 28

Posted January 9, 2017 6:42 pm by Comments

Court Adjourns N2.6bn NIMASA Fraud Case To February 28

nimasa-dg
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned the trial of a former Director-General of NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi and five others, till Feb. 28.
In his ruling, Justice Ibrahim Buba, adjourned the case for cross-examination of the last prosecution witness.
Buba expressed regrets on the adjournment on the grounds that he had ensured his punctuality in court to attend to the sole case on his diary even though the day marked his birthday.
“I am 59 years old today, and I am here in court, prepared to go on with the matter, hoping we would make progress.
“If I had this idea that the court will not sit, then, I wouldn’t have bothered.
“This is the only case listed in my diary for the week, and I came here in the hope that there would be a remarkable progress,” Buba said.
Akpobolokemi, a former chief at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and five others were arraigned on a 22-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The accused persons allegedly converted to their own use N2.6 billion between Dec. 23, 2013 and May 28, 2015.
The other accused persons were Captain Agaba, Ekene Nwakuche and Governor Juan, Blockz and Stonz Ltd, Kenzo Logistics Ltd and Al-Kenzo Logistic Ltd.
The offences contravened sections 15 (1), 15 (3), and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2012.
The trial of the accused was earlier slated for Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, for the defence counsel to cross-examine the 11th witness for the EFCC, Chukwuma Orji, and for continuation of trial.
However, on Monday, the witness, was unavoidably absent from court, following his trip to the United Kingdom with the Acting Director-General of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, for a meeting with the National Crime Agency.
Counsel representing the prosecution Marcel Umeh informed the court that he got the information very late, adding that all inconveniences were regretted.
In response, one of the defence counsel, Mr Edoka Onyeke, expressed dissatisfaction with the adjournment and prayed the court to issue a date in February that would be convenient to all parties.
Other defence counsel aligned themselves with the submissions of Onyeke.

The post Court Adjourns N2.6bn NIMASA Fraud Case To February 28 appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Court adjourns theft trial of ex-NIMASA DG to May 27 A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday fixed May 27 for continuation of trial of a former Director-General of...
  2. Akpobolokemi’s trial adjourned to February 28 The trial of former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director-General, Patrick Akpobolokemi, was stalled on Monday due to...
  3. Oronsaye: Court adjourns no case submission hearing until Feb. 7 An Abuja high court sitting in Maitama on Friday adjourned a no case submission hearing filed by Steve Oronsaye, former...
  4. N8bn currency fraud: Case adjourned to July 10 Kemi Olaitan IBADAN A Federal High Court in Ibadan presided over by Justice Olayinka Faji, yesterday adjourned further hearing of...
  5. Judge Warns Lawyers Against Delaying Ex-NIMASA D.G, Others’ Trial The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has warned lawyers representing the former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and...
  6. Ex-NIMASA boss’ wife’s case adjourned till 4 February Akpobolokemi, former NIMASSA Boss AKIN KUPONIYI A Federal high court sitting at the Lagos division of the court in southwest...
  7. N2.6bn NIMASA fraud: How Akpobolokemi bought bulletproof car –EFCC The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday brought before a Federal High Court in Lagos the receipt of a...
  8. Prosecutor’s absence stalls Akpobolokemi’s N3.4bn fraud trial Ramon Oladimeji The trial of ex-Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Patrick Akpobolokemi, and nine others...
  9. NIMASA trial: Accused bought N70m property from me – Witness lagos—A prosecution witness in ongoing trial of former -Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Patrick...
  10. Court adjourns Seriki/Olubadan case till February Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan   The Oyo State High Court of Justice, sitting in Ibadan on Thursday adjourned the case brought...

< YOHAIG home