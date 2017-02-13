Eric Arubayi’s brother reveals what killed gospel singer

Eric Arubayi’s brother, Derrick, has revealed what led to the gospel singer’s death.
The former West African Idol star, died on Saturday February 11 and the cause of his death was given as “brief illness”.
But Derrick says he took expired malaria drugs, which triggered his liver issues.
“He had malaria and typhoid, which was untreated. It later became worse after he took a medication that had expired and this triggered his liver ailment and afterwards, every other thing just followed at a fast pace before his death,”
“The only thing that we had to say is that he lived for Christ. We just want the world to know that the name Eric Odafe Arubayi was for a reason beyond the West Africa Idol show. For that reason, God would make manifest even beyond his glorious ascension.”
Eric, who was in his early 30s, passed on at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital.
He is survived by a wife and son

