Explosion Kills Two In Turkey

Posted January 5, 2017 10:41 pm by Comments

An explosion outside a courthouse in the Turkish Aegean city of Izmir has killed at least two people, including a police officer, and wounded several others, according to a statement by the governor of the city.

Two attackers were killed in a gunfight with the security forces following the blast caused by a car bomb, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Thursday, adding that the police was searching for the third attacker.

The governor of Izmir, Erol Ayy?ld?z, told reporters that a police officer and a courthouse employee were killed in the incident.

At least six wounded people were taken to hospital in the city located on the country’s western coast, he said.

The assailants carried out the attack after they were stopped at a checkpoint outside the courthouse, the governor adde

The post Explosion Kills Two In Turkey appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Death Toll Unclear, Dozens Wounded In Turkey Explosion Several people have been killed by an explosion near a bus in Turkey’s central city of Kayseri, said security agencies....
  2. Maiduguri car explosion kills eight Barely 24 hours after Boko Haram killed  about five villagers at the outskirts of Maiduguri on Tuesday, MAIDUGURI today is...
  3. Gas Plant Explosion Kills Eight In Anambra It was a dark Christmas in Nnewi, Anambra State as eight people were killed and several others wounded following gas...
  4. Explosion kills 25 worshippers in Pakistan An explosion at a Muslim shrine in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 25 people and wounded dozens of others, local...
  5. Explosion kills 2 in Potiskum, Yobe State Two people have been killed after a bomb went off at the Potiskum Divisional Police Station in Yobe State in...
  6. Explosion at restaurant in China kills 17: state media At least 17 people were killed on Saturday after an explosion ripped through a restaurant in eastern China, state media...
  7. Gas explosion kills four in Rivers FOUR persons were killed on Thursday after a gas explosion occurred around Eliozu axis of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State...
  8. Explosion kills 9 in Maiduguri Maiduguri – Police in Borno said nine persons were killed on Tuesday in Maiduguri in a vehicle explosion. Spokesman of...
  9. Gas explosion kills one in Damaturu A gas explosion in Damaturu on Wednesday killed one person and caused panic, making people to scamper for safety. Lt....
  10. 11 killed in W’Afghanistan explosion An Afghan health official says 11 people, mostly children, died when a truck transporting gas canisters exploded outside the western...

< YOHAIG home