An explosion outside a courthouse in the Turkish Aegean city of Izmir has killed at least two people, including a police officer, and wounded several others, according to a statement by the governor of the city.

Two attackers were killed in a gunfight with the security forces following the blast caused by a car bomb, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Thursday, adding that the police was searching for the third attacker.

The governor of Izmir, Erol Ayy?ld?z, told reporters that a police officer and a courthouse employee were killed in the incident.

At least six wounded people were taken to hospital in the city located on the country’s western coast, he said.

The assailants carried out the attack after they were stopped at a checkpoint outside the courthouse, the governor adde

The post Explosion Kills Two In Turkey appeared first on Lagos Television.