Federer Loses To Teenager Zverev

Posted January 4, 2017 4:41 pm by Comments

Federer Loses To Teenager Zverev

roger-federer-ap-m
Roger Federer’s comeback from injury struck its first hurdle on Wednesday when he was beaten by teenager Alexander Zverev at the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth.
In one of the highest quality singles matches ever seen in the 29-year history of the event, Federer showed plenty of the class which has won him a record 17 Grand Slams, but couldn’t quite hold off the bold 19-year-old German.
He was left to rue his failure to serve out the first set when leading 5-3 as Zverev took a match ultimately decided by three tie-breakers, 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 30 minutes.
In the end, two booming first serves from Zverev, the first teenager to make the top 20 since Novak Djokovic in 2006, closed out the match in front of a record Perth tennis crowd of 13,785.

It was Zverev’s second straight win over the Swiss champ, having beaten him in Germany last June, and the result also mirrored that of an unofficial match on the practice court on New Year’s Eve.
Federer was upbeat despite his defeat to a player he believes will be a star for the next decade.
“It was good to play for two and a half hours,” he said.
“Sasha (Zverev) can serve big and showed what he can do, but I was happy how I hung around and I had some really good moments.
“As long as I am injury free and feeling good.”
It was only the 35-year-old’s second match since a six-month layoff due to knee and back injuries following his win over England’s Dan Evans on Monday.
But Federer — who is out of the top 10 for the first time since late 2002 — said he was on the right track for the upcoming Australian Open.
“I am very happy, I have played five good sets so far,” he said.
“I am very pleased, practice has gone great, the matches have been a lot of fun and I am playing good tennis.”
Federer lamented his inability to serve out the first set and a subsequent poor tie-breaker.
The veteran made a shaky start to the tie-breaker with uncharacteristic successive double faults, and the teenager pounced on the opportunity to claim the first set.
The second set saw both players holding serve easily, with Federer barely challenged on serve until Zverev threatened in the 12th game, when leading 6-5.
At 30-all, Zverev lobbed over Federer at the net and had the ball dropped in instead of just floating long it would have been match point.
The pair went to another tie-breaker and this time it was Federer that took the honours to level the match and set up a thrilling final set.

The post Federer Loses To Teenager Zverev appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Murray wins 5th Queen’s Club title, Federer’s conqueror loses to Mayer Andy Murray Britain’s Andy Murray on Sunday smothered Milos Raonic’s huge serve to become the first man to win the...
  2. Roger Federer Through To Wimbledon Quarter-Finals World’s third best tennis player, Roger Federer, on Monday progressed into the Wimbledon quarter-finals in London. The seven-time champion, who...
  3. Roger Federer Beaten Out Of Australian Open By Andreas Seppi Italian Andreas Seppi sent shockwaves through the Australian Open on Friday as he toppled four-times champion Roger Federer in one...
  4. Tennis: Wawrinka makes US Open last eight as Murray, Federer wait Stan Wawrinka French Open champion Stan Wawrinka defeated US comeback king Donald Young 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 Monday to reach...
  5. Roger Federer To Miss French Open has withdrawn from this year’s French Open after failing to recover from a back injury. The 34-year-old did not play...
  6. Federer backs Djokovic to escape Wimbledon trap Switzerland’s Roger Federer. / AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS / Roger Federer has backed Novak Djokovic to fight his way...
  7. Federer Advances To Swiss Indoors Semi-Finals Top seed Roger Federer is on course for a seventh title at his home tournament in Basel. Federer was given...
  8. Tennis: Nadal, Federer out of world’s top 4 Former world number ones, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, are both outside the top four in the men’s world rankings...
  9. Federer hopes for Wimbledon tonic after troubled year Switzerland’s Roger Federer attends a press conference. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS KIENZLE Roger Federer admits Novak Djokovic and Andy...
  10. Federer blames rain for Wimbledon woe Roger Federer claimed the rain that interrupted his Wimbledon final defeat against Novak Djokovic was the crucial factor in his...

< YOHAIG home