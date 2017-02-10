FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles Now 7th In Africa, 41st In World

Nigeria’s Super Eagles despite missing the just concluded AFCON have moved up nine places to become the 7th best team in Africa and 41st in the world.

The latest FIFA rankings which was released Thursday, also saw new African Champions, Cameroon move a well-deserved 29 spots to become 3rd in Africa and 33rd in the world.

The African representative for the FIFA Confederations Cup coming up in June surprised even themselves by conquering Africa when they were not even tipped as favourites for the title.

The Ivorian team were among the worst movers after putting up a mediocre performance at the recently concluded AFCON in Gabon. Tipped as one the favourites for the trophy, they failed to make it past the group stage, managing just two draws and two goals. The team dropped 13 places to become 9th in Africa and 47 in the world.

Meanwhile Argentina remains the best team in the world, followed by Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium in that order to make up the best five teams.

