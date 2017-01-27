Gabon 2017: Gyan May Miss Quarterfinal Clash Against Dr Congo

Captain of Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan fears he may be ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Egypt.

Gyan was substituted in the first half and is in danger of missing Sunday’s quarterfinal against DR Congo. “I’m in pain right now. I don’t know the extent of the injury, we have to go for an MRI scan,” he told BBC Sport.

“I’m desperate to come back and I’ll try as much as possible, but if I cannot it’s part of the game.” The 31-year-old striker was making his 99th international appearance in the Group D match against Egypt and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country.

He believes he was a “victim” of a dreadful playing surface in Port-Gentil that has already come in for widespread criticism. “When I walk it’s ok but when I try to change direction that is when I feel the pain,” he added. “In football there is a lot of changing of direction and if I can’t do this it’s a big problem for me.”

Coach Avram Grant admitted he is concerned that he will lose his skipper. “It’s not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy,” he said. “We will need to wait and see.”

