Golden Globes: The Winners And Nominees

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards have taken place Los Angeles. Here is the full list of winners and nominees.
Film categories
Best motion picture – drama
? Winner: Moonlight
? Hacksaw Ridge
? Hell or High Water
? Lion
? Manchester by the Sea

Best motion picture – comedy or musical

? Winner: La La Land
? 20th Century Women
? Deadpool
? Florence Foster Jenkins
? Sing Street

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama

? Winner: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
? Joel Edgerton – Loving
? Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
? Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
? Denzel Washington – Fences

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

? Winner: Isabelle Huppert – Elle
? Amy Adams – Arrival
? Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
? Ruth Negga – Loving
? Natalie Portman – Jackie

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical

? Winner: Ryan Gosling – La La Land
? Colin Farrell – The Lobster
? Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
? Jonah Hill – War Dogs
? Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical

? Winner: Emma Stone – La La Land
? Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
? Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply
? Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
? Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

? Winner: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
? Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
? Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
? Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins
? Dev Patel – Lion

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

? Winner: Viola Davis – Fences
? Naomie Harris – Moonlight
? Nicole Kidman – Lion
? Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
? Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Best director – motion picture

? Winner: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
? Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
? Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
? Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
? Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Best screenplay – motion picture

? Winner: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
? Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
? Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
? Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
? Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Best animated feature film

? Winner: Zootopia
? Kubo and the Two Strings
? Moana
? My Life as a Zucchini
? Sing

Best foreign language film
? Winner: Elle
? Divines
? Neruda
? The Salesman
? Toni Erdmann

Best original score – motion picture

? Winner: Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
? Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures
? Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – Lion
? Johann Johannsson – Arrival
? Nicholas Britell – Moonlight

Best original song – motion picture

? Winner: City of Stars – La La Land
? Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls
? Faith – Sing
? Gold – Gold
? How Far I’ll Go – Moana

Television categories
Best television series – drama

? Winner: The Crown
? Game of Thrones
? Stranger Things
? This is Us
? Westworld

Best television series – comedy or musical
? Winner: Atlanta
? Black-ish
? Mozart in the Jungle
? Transparent
? Veep

Best mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
? American Crime
? The Dresser
? The Night Manager
? The Night Of

Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

? Winner: Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
? Rami Malek – Mr Robot
? Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
? Matthew Rhys – The Americans
? Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Best performance by an actress in a television series – drama

? Winner: Claire Foy – The Crown
? Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
? Keri Russell – The Americans
? Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
? Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Best performance by an actor in a television series – comedy or musical

? Winner: Donald Glover – Atlanta
? Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
? Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle
? Nick Nolte – Graves
? Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Best performance by an actress in a television series – comedy or musical

? Winner: Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
? Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
? Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
? Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
? Issa Rae – Insecure
? Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Best performance by an actor in a mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
? Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
? Bryan Cranston – All the Way
? John Turturro – The Night Of
? Courtney B Vance – The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best performance by an actress in a mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: Sarah Paulson – The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
? Felicity Huffman – American Crime
? Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience
? Charlotte Rampling – London Spy
? Kerry Washington – Confirmation

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
? Sterling K Brown – The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
? John Lithgow – The Crown
? Christian Slater – Mr Robot
? John Travolta – The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: Olivia Colman – The Night Manager
? Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
? Chrissy Metz – This is Us
? Mandy Moore – This is Us
? Thandie Newton – Westworld

