Golden Globes: The Winners And Nominees

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards have taken place Los Angeles. Here is the full list of winners and nominees.

Film categories

Best motion picture – drama

? Winner: Moonlight

? Hacksaw Ridge

? Hell or High Water

? Lion

? Manchester by the Sea

Best motion picture – comedy or musical

? Winner: La La Land

? 20th Century Women

? Deadpool

? Florence Foster Jenkins

? Sing Street

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama

? Winner: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

? Joel Edgerton – Loving

? Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

? Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

? Denzel Washington – Fences

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

? Winner: Isabelle Huppert – Elle

? Amy Adams – Arrival

? Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

? Ruth Negga – Loving

? Natalie Portman – Jackie

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical

? Winner: Ryan Gosling – La La Land

? Colin Farrell – The Lobster

? Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

? Jonah Hill – War Dogs

? Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical

? Winner: Emma Stone – La La Land

? Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

? Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply

? Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

? Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

? Winner: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

? Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

? Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

? Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins

? Dev Patel – Lion

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

? Winner: Viola Davis – Fences

? Naomie Harris – Moonlight

? Nicole Kidman – Lion

? Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

? Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Best director – motion picture

? Winner: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

? Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

? Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

? Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

? Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Best screenplay – motion picture

? Winner: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

? Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

? Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

? Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

? Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Best animated feature film

? Winner: Zootopia

? Kubo and the Two Strings

? Moana

? My Life as a Zucchini

? Sing

Best foreign language film

? Winner: Elle

? Divines

? Neruda

? The Salesman

? Toni Erdmann

Best original score – motion picture

? Winner: Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

? Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures

? Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – Lion

? Johann Johannsson – Arrival

? Nicholas Britell – Moonlight

Best original song – motion picture

? Winner: City of Stars – La La Land

? Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls

? Faith – Sing

? Gold – Gold

? How Far I’ll Go – Moana

Television categories

Best television series – drama

? Winner: The Crown

? Game of Thrones

? Stranger Things

? This is Us

? Westworld

Best television series – comedy or musical

? Winner: Atlanta

? Black-ish

? Mozart in the Jungle

? Transparent

? Veep

Best mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

? American Crime

? The Dresser

? The Night Manager

? The Night Of

Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

? Winner: Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath

? Rami Malek – Mr Robot

? Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

? Matthew Rhys – The Americans

? Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Best performance by an actress in a television series – drama

? Winner: Claire Foy – The Crown

? Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

? Keri Russell – The Americans

? Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

? Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Best performance by an actor in a television series – comedy or musical

? Winner: Donald Glover – Atlanta

? Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

? Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle

? Nick Nolte – Graves

? Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Best performance by an actress in a television series – comedy or musical

? Winner: Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

? Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

? Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

? Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

? Issa Rae – Insecure

? Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Best performance by an actor in a mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

? Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

? Bryan Cranston – All the Way

? John Turturro – The Night Of

? Courtney B Vance – The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best performance by an actress in a mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: Sarah Paulson – The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

? Felicity Huffman – American Crime

? Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience

? Charlotte Rampling – London Spy

? Kerry Washington – Confirmation

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager

? Sterling K Brown – The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

? John Lithgow – The Crown

? Christian Slater – Mr Robot

? John Travolta – The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television

? Winner: Olivia Colman – The Night Manager

? Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

? Chrissy Metz – This is Us

? Mandy Moore – This is Us

? Thandie Newton – Westworld

