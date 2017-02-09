Hepatitis E outbreak kills 11 in Chad, threatens hundreds more

Posted February 9, 2017 12:41 pm by Comments

South-eastern Chad are at risk of dying from a worsening hepatitis E outbreak which has killed 11 people since September, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Thursday.
Some 885 people in the Salamat region have been treated for symptoms of jaundice, which can indicate hepatitis E, MSF said.
Most, if not all of the patients, are likely to be suffering from hepatitis E, a liver disease which spreads through water contaminated with faeces, the aid group said.
It has recorded 70 cases and 11 deaths, including four pregnant women, to date.
However, the death toll from the outbreak could be higher due to cases which may not have been treated in health facilities, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
More than 600 MSF staff are working alongside Chad’s health ministry to test for new cases, treat patients and improve water supplies and sanitation in the regional capital of Am Timan.
The aid group said it had also rolled out a large scale chlorination campaign at the 72 water points in Am Timan, and is holding education sessions to explain the importance of hand washing with soap and chlorinated water.
In a statement, MSF’s head of mission in Chad, Rolland Kaya, called for more aid agencies to step in to improve water sanitation in the region amid mounting cases of the disease.
“As a medical organisation, it is not usually MSF’s job to intervene on a large scale in water chlorination activities, but with no other options to help stop the spread of the virus, we are obliged to fill this gap,” Kaya added.
Hepatitis E affects an estimated 20 million people around the world each year, with typical symptoms including jaundice, dark urine and pale stools, abdominal pain and tenderness, nausea and vomiting, fever, and an enlarged tender liver.
For most people, the infection runs its course with a few long-term complications, but the mortality rate for pregnant women is about 25 per cent.
An effective vaccine for the virus is currently only licensed for use in China.

The post Hepatitis E outbreak kills 11 in Chad, threatens hundreds more appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Cholera outbreak kills at least 18 in South Sudan: health ministry ...
  2. Cholera outbreak kills 16 in Central African Republic TVC NEWS At least 16 people have died from cholera in the Central African Republic and there have been 66...
  3. Meningitis outbreak kills 76 in Niger An outbreak of meningitis epidemic in Niger has killed 76 people out of a total of 1,049 cases reported, since...
  4. Sensitisation, key to defeating hepatitis – AMLSN The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), has identified intense sensitization as a veritable way of winning the...
  5. World Hepatitis Day: Expert urges on prevention As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Hepatitis Day today, a public health physician at the...
  6. Cholera Outbreak Hits Rivers State, Kills 20 In 9 Days The Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, Dr Sampson Parker, yesterday said cholera outbreak in 11 communities in the state...
  7. Cholera Outbreak in Ebonyi State Kills 20 A cholera outbreak in Ebonyi has claimed the lives of 20 people. The state Director of Public Health and Disease...
  8. “Hepatitis Is Deadly, Get Tested To Be Sure You Don’t Have It” Today’s World Hepatitis Day and there have been a wild Social Media Awareness campaign for people to be on the...
  9. Fidson urges preventive action against hepatitis Concerned about the prevalence of Hepatitis and the alarming rate of Hepatitis infection in the country, Fidson Healthcare Plc has...
  10. Measles outbreak kills more than 300 in DR Congo: UN A major outbreak of measles has killed almost 320 people and infected more than 20,000 in the southeast of the...

< YOHAIG home