Ivan Rogers Resigns

Posted January 3, 2017 8:42 pm by Comments

Britain’s ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, has resigned less than three months before the UK begins formal negotiations to leave the bloc, according to the AFP news agency.

His resignation comes less than a month after he reportedly said that post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU could take up to 10 years.

But Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman insisted a deal could be done within two years that would allow Britain to trade with and operate within the single European market.

The post Ivan Rogers Resigns appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Brexit trade deal ‘could take 10 years’ A post-Brexit United Kingdom-European Union trade deal might take 10 years to finalise and still fail, Britain’s ambassador to the...
  2. Cameron Resigns, As Theresa May Accepts Queen’s Invitation To Form A New Government British Prime Minister David Cameron has handed his resignation to Her Majesty the Queen of England, Elizabeth II. Mr Cameron...
  3. Britain’s former PM ends political career, resigns from parliament Britain’s former prime minister David Cameron said on Monday he was resigning from his seat in parliament to avoid becoming...
  4. David Cameron Resigns After Britain Voted To Leave EU David Cameron has resigned as Prime Minister after Britain voted to leave the European Union. Cameron says he will remain...
  5. Israeli deputy prime minister resigns over sex allegations Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Silvan Shalom has resigned over accusations from several women that he sexually molested them, according to...
  6. Britain’s ambassador to EU quits Britain’s ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, has resigned less than three months before the UK is due to...
  7. Britain’s Cameron resigns from seat in parliament Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says he has decided to resign from his seat in parliament “with immediate effect.”...
  8. New Zealand PM John Key resigns John Key resigns after over eight years in power He cited pressure on his family ahead of the 2017 general...
  9. #PanamaPapers: Iceland’s Prime Minister Whose Name Was Listed Resigns Amidst Protests from Citizens Iceland Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson whose name was liated in the first batch of reports from the #PanamaPapers leak has...
  10. Greek deputy finance minister resigns ahead of crucial vote Greece’s deputy finance minister Nadia Valavani resigned Wednesday, as parliament readied to vote on unpopular reforms needed to unlock a...

< YOHAIG home