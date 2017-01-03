Britain’s ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, has resigned less than three months before the UK begins formal negotiations to leave the bloc, according to the AFP news agency.

His resignation comes less than a month after he reportedly said that post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU could take up to 10 years.

But Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman insisted a deal could be done within two years that would allow Britain to trade with and operate within the single European market.

The post Ivan Rogers Resigns appeared first on Lagos Television.