JJC Skillz Reacts To Pastor Faleyimu’s ‘Negative’ Prophecy About Wife

Posted December 28, 2016 10:42 pm by Comments

JJC Skillz Reacts To Pastor Faleyimu’s ‘Negative’ Prophecy About Wife

jjc-skills-and-funke-akindelePopular rapper, born Abdul Rasheed Bello, fondly called JJC Skillz, has reacted to the 2017 prophecy by the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu, in which the pastor said his wife, Funke Akindele, won’t have a child before she dies.
JJC Skillz took to his Snapchat to heap praises on his wife and fortify her with prayers, saying “No evil prophecies will come to pass in your generation.”
Recall that the prophet had said Akindele, popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ should ‘pray deeply so as to have children, because without special prayers, she won’t have a child before she dies.
He said, “She is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child and stable husband until she engages herself in the special prayer.
“Whosoever marries her must have another reason because the issue of not having a child will keep coming up and it will scatter the marriage.

The post JJC Skillz Reacts To Pastor Faleyimu’s ‘Negative’ Prophecy About Wife appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Funke Akindele will not die barren – OAP Freeze responds to Pastor Faleyimu’s prophecy Cool FM’s On-Air Personality, OAP, Freeze, has reacted to the 2017 prophecy by the founder of Mountain of Blessing and...
  2. “TB Joshua’s Death Is Near, Buhari Will Rule For 8 Years” – Prophet Faleyimu The founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu, has revealed shocking prophecies for 2017,...
  3. “Funke Akindele Will Be Childless” – Says Prophet, As Freeze Rejects Prophesy A popular Nigerian prophet has claimed that the only way fans favorite, Funke Akindele can bare a child is if...
  4. Funke Akindele & Her Husband, JJC Skillz Rock Military Outfits, Fans React (Pics) Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and here husband JJC Skillz were pictured rocking military outfits.Fans can not stop commending with some of...
  5. Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz On Set (Photos) Nollywood star, Funke Akindele shared a photo of her hubby, JJC Skillz while he was working on set of her...
  6. Funke Akindele’s romantic reply to her hubby JJC Skillz Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, took to Instagram to congratulate her for clinching two awards, Best sitcom and best actor...
  7. Funke Akindele & Husband, JJC Skillz Hit Headies Red Carpet Hand-In-Hand (Pic) Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, singer JJC Skillz are among the first names on the red carpet at the...
  8. Pastor rapes Teenager Volunteered by Congregation to Massage His “Waist Pain” to Fulfill “God’s Prophecy” General Overseer of Agape Baptist Church, Pastor Oprite Amakiri, a 50 year old pastor in Rivers state told his congregation...
  9. My wife used new car to sow seed for her pastor – Husband In spite of a passionate plea by a housewife to the court to save her 18-year-old marriage, an Agege Customary...
  10. My pastor husband fond of beating of me, wife tells court Lagos –  A housewife, Oluseyi Mark, on Thursday sought the dissolution of her five-year-old marriage to her estranged husband, Jonathan...

< YOHAIG home