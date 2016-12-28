JJC Skillz Reacts To Pastor Faleyimu’s ‘Negative’ Prophecy About Wife

Popular rapper, born Abdul Rasheed Bello, fondly called JJC Skillz, has reacted to the 2017 prophecy by the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu, in which the pastor said his wife, Funke Akindele, won’t have a child before she dies.

JJC Skillz took to his Snapchat to heap praises on his wife and fortify her with prayers, saying “No evil prophecies will come to pass in your generation.”

Recall that the prophet had said Akindele, popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ should ‘pray deeply so as to have children, because without special prayers, she won’t have a child before she dies.

He said, “She is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child and stable husband until she engages herself in the special prayer.

“Whosoever marries her must have another reason because the issue of not having a child will keep coming up and it will scatter the marriage.

