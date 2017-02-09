Lagos City Marathon: Govt Announces Traffic Diversion, Deploys 300 LASTMA Officers

Posted February 9, 2017 10:42 am by Comments

Lagos State Government, yesterday, announced restriction of vehicular movement in the major highways earmarked for the February 11 International Marathon scheduled to start by 6am at National Stadium, Surulere and terminate at the Eko Atlantic City.

In addition to this, General Manager of LASTMA, Olawale Musa, also disclosed that 300 officers would be deployed to different locations within the state to ensure that the restricted routes does not cause gridlock in the state.
Announcing the restriction of movement within the state, Acting Commissioner of Transportation, Olanrewaju Elegushi, said that vehicular movement would be restricted within the axis to ensure a hitch-free exercise.
Elegushi assured residents that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure security operatives and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) barricade access to the dual carriage way to be affected by the event.

According to him, since we are taking this option and restricting movement we feel duty bound to provide information on alternative routes that people can take on the day of the event.
“It is our plan to mount and deploy adequate traffic diversion signs and personnel to monitor and montage traffic. The Routes will be open as soon as the last runner leaves each point to ensure the traffic is not held for too long.”

The post Lagos City Marathon: Govt Announces Traffic Diversion, Deploys 300 LASTMA Officers appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. LASG deploys 300 LASTMA personnel for Lagos City Marathon The Lagos State Government has deployed no fewer than 300 Lagos Traffic Management Authority personnel to monitor traffic during the...
  2. Marathon: Lagos diverts traffic, deploys 300 LASTMA L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sport, Mr Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye; Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Anofiu Elegushi...
  3. Restriction Of Movement In Lagos Ahead Of International Marathon On the 6th of February, 2016 Lagos city would be hosting the Lagos International Marathon, which was last held in...
  4. Lagos deploys 500 LASTMA officials for APC rally Lagos State Government has said that it will deploy 500 officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to...
  5. Lagos City Marathon Hosts Over 20,000 Athletes All is now set as Lagos State Government hosts over 20,000 local and international marathoners in the maiden Lagos City...
  6. LASTMA inaugurates new officers to battle Congestion The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA has unveiled the new traffic officials to battle crime and provide local intelligence...
  7. Lagos city marathon has come to stay – Ambode …IAAF Chief, Minister, Athletes laud organisers, says event well planned   Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday said...
  8. Lagos govt, relations remember slain Apapa LASTMA zonal head *He died gallantly– Uncle By Monsuru Olowoopejo Top government officials, relatives friends and other sympathisers, yesterday thronged Ogba, Ojodu Local...
  9. Lagos shuts down for marathon meet The Lagos State Government has affirmed its readiness to host over 20,000 Local and International Marathoners in the forth coming...
  10. Bridge House College #RunForSuccess at Lagos City Marathon Students of Bridge House College, located at Osborne Estate Ikoyi participated in the recently held Access Bank Lagos City Marathon;...

< YOHAIG home