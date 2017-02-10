<iframe width=”480″ height=”270″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qmrGuNveItA” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

As the second edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon inches closer, organisers have started distribution of kits to prospective runners that will participate in the 42.195 kilometres race come February 11th.

The collection process will continue till the eve of the marathon.

The post Lagos City Marathon Updates appeared first on Lagos Television.