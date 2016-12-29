Lagos Comes Alive For One Lagos Fiesta

For the over 20 million Lagos residents, the apprehension over a likely dull Christmas and New Year celebration faded away as One Lagos Fiesta (OLF) kicked off on Saturday to mark the end of the year and usher in the New Year.

The fiesta, which was introduced last year by the state government, is sponsored by telecommunications firm, Globacom. The company, which unfolded exciting packages for the event, said it had already created special fun spots for residents at all the five OLF centres in Ikeja, Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry and Lagos Island.

Among the special activities lined up to ensure a fun-filled show this year are comedy nights, celebrity visits and assorted games. It also promised Lagos residents of first-class entertainment for all categories of fun seekers visiting its stands this year, assuring that facilities for games and other types of entertainment had already been provided by the company for the eight-day event.One Lagos Fiesta, which began on December 24 will run until January 1, 2017. It starts at noon everyday and ends at midnight. The first six hours of each day are dedicated to entertainment for children and the young at heart. Adult fun-seekers take the centre stage in the evening when they are treated to the best of musical entertainment, cultural displays, comedy and culinary delicacy from Lagos State.

This year, the organisers added a unique feature, which is a grassroots competition tagged ‘Lagos Has Got Talent’. It is aimed at discovering new talents from different fields of entertainment such as singing, dancing and rapping.

In preparation for this, auditions were held across the five locations, with 50 successful candidates emerging from the zones. They will now compete among themselves for two slots from each zone for the finals by December 30. The last 10 will slug it out at the grand finale of OLF at the Eko Atlantic stage on the last day of the fiesta. Three winners will emerge and will be rewarded handsomely.

Nigeria’s leading artistes in different genres of music have also been contracted to thrill audiences at the 40 concerts scheduled for the five centres across the state.

They include King Sunny Ade, Chief Ebenezer Obey, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (Kwam 1), Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, Lagbaja, Adewale Ayuba, Abass Akande Obesere and Sulaimon Adio Atawewe.

Others are Olamide, Phyno, Tiwa Savage, 2Face, M1, Kiss Daniel, Reminisce, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, Pato Ranking, Humble Smith and Techno, among others.

