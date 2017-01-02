Lagos Set To Host Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to host the Rasheed Gbadamosi – Eko Art Expo from Friday, 27 to Sunday 29, January 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos in fulfillment of the promise by the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to host an art exhibition in honour of the former Minister of National Planning, late Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi.
In a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde on Monday, the three-day event, expected to mark the beginning of the “Lagos @ 50” celebrations next year, will showcase the works of students from tertiary institutions in Nigeria as well as other budding artists.
“This exhibition will focus on the Visual arts specifically; the traditional fine arts such as drawing, painting, photography, sculpture; architectural, environmental, and industrial arts such as urban, interior, product, and landscape designs. Other works of art such as ceramics, works in wood, paper, metal and other materials will also be featured at the expo,” the Commissioner said.
Ayorinde added that the project would encourage the ingenious creativity of visual art students across tertiary institutions as well as budding artists thereby boosting the curation of contemporary and home grown artworks.
“Our vision is to position visual arts as a major contributor to the socio-economic development in Lagos State, especially in the area of Tourism” he said.
The statement added that intending participants and prospective exhibitors should log-on to www.ekoartexpo.org and register, create their personal profile and upload pictures of artworks proposed for the exhibition.
Each applicant, according to the statement, can send multiple entries of not more than three different artworks for screening.
“The deadline for submission of entry is January 15, 2017 as the registration portal will be closed by midnight same date. An independent screening committee is charged with the three-stage shortlisting process. Entries that make it through the final stage of screening would be showcased in the exhibition proper which will be formally declared open by Governor Ambode”, the statement added.

