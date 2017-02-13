Lagos Takes Advocacy Against Domestic, Sexual Violence To Army Officers

Posted February 13, 2017 8:41 am by Comments

In furtherance of its resolve to rid domestic violence, rape, sexual violence, child abuse, maltreatment and neglect out of the State, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), at the weekend embarked on an engagement initiative with officers of the Army.
The engagement session which held from Tuesday, February 7 to Thursday 9, 2017 featured officers at 9 Division, Nigerian Army Headquarters; 149 Battalion, Ojo; and 174 Battalion, Ikorodu, Odongunyan; with over 100 officers in attendance ranking from Majors to new recruits.
Coordinator of DSVRT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said during the session, the philosophy of rape, being an act of violence and not a crime of passion was well thrashed out and the myth that a woman’s mode of dressing is a determinant factor was debunked with scientific data.
“Furthermore, the various forms of Domestic Violence were discussed and officers were informed about the fact that the Prevention Against Domestic Violence Law 2007 applies to all Nigerians,” she said.
She said the Team also seized the medium to engage children in the Command Schools in the different Cantonments on their rights and responsibilities by distributing relevant information, education and communication materials, in the form of Safeguarding The Rights of A Child textbook as well as posters, pamphlets and fliers.
Vivour-Adeniyi said going forward, the DSVRT would take concrete steps to advance sensitisation including engaging the Nigerian Army Soldiers Wives Association, and further engagement with other security agencies, namely the Navy, Air force and NSSDC who are all relevant stakeholders.
She said the Chief of Staff on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, reassured the Team of the Army’s resolve and firm commitment in driving the right mind-set to eradicating the menace of sexual and gender based violence, and child abuse.

The post Lagos Takes Advocacy Against Domestic, Sexual Violence To Army Officers appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lagos steps up fight against domestic, sexual violence Lagos State government, last weekend, geared up activities toward ensuring a holistic response to sexual and gender-based violence in line...
  2. Lagos restates commitment to tackling sexual, domestic violence Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring total eradication of sexual...
  3. Domestic violence: Lagos appoints NURTW members ambassadors Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government says some officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been...
  4. Lagos govt trains journalists on sexual, gender-based violence In line with the mandate of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to increase public awareness on sexual- and gender-based violence issues across...
  5. Lagos tasks royal fathers on gender-based violence Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, of the Lagos State govern­ment, at the weekend, tasked traditional rulers in the...
  6. Rape leads as Lagos records 4, 035 domestic violence cases The Lagos State Government yesterday said in the last one year it handled a total of 4, 035 cases ranging...
  7. Lagos govt approves 112 emergency lines to report rape & domestic violence cases in Lagos Lagos State government has approved the use of 112 toll free emergency line to report cases of rape, domestic violence,...
  8. Over 200 suspects in court for sexual violence in Lagos, says agency NO fewer than 200 people are facing trial in Lagos State for domestic and sexual offences, especially those committed against...
  9. Ambode’s wife cautions against domestic, sexual violence Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Wednesday urged community leaders and members of the society to rise...
  10. DSVRT’s report reveals Lagos ‘rape hub’ •27 children defiled, 15 raped in 2016 Kunle Falayi A report by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team has shed light on the part...

< YOHAIG home