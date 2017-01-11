Lagos To Clean-up Inner Streets OF Lekki, Ikoyi and V/I



The Special Committee on the Clean-Up of Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki will commence the second phase of the Clean-Up exercise which will involve a total clean-up of the inner streets of the designated areas in a fortnight.

Speaking with newsmen after a meeting of the Special Committee held at the Alausa Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chairman and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tunji Bello, said the committee will now focus on all the inner streets of Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki.

According to him, “For all those who have been dislodged from the major streets but are finding their way back to the inner streets, this is a clear warning that the Task Force is coming after them. The earlier they realize that there is no place for street traders, illegal shanties or abandoned properties in the area, the better for them”.

“We are also going to embark on a mop up operation on all the areas that have already been cleared by the Task Force to ensure that in any instances where we have some of the dislodged traders or operators of shanties that have returned, they will not only be removed but prosecuted”, he added.

The Chairman also reiterated his warning to authorities of the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, whose patrons always constitute a nuisance in the area through indiscriminate parking on the road, to find a solution to it before the Task Force starts impounding the vehicles and prosecuting the owners.

The SSG said an improvement on the second stage of the Clean- Up exercise would be the presence of Mobile Courts to try all offenders on all days of the operation.

He commended the various agencies involved in the Clean- Up exercise for the efforts made to ensure the level of success already recorded in the first stage of the exercise, urging them not to rest on their oars because the exercise is going to be a continuous one.

Bello reiterated the determination of the Ambode administration to restore the original master plan of Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki by checking the activities of street traders, owners of shanties and roadside automobile repairers who have converted many dual carriage lanes to single lanes with indiscriminate parking and other forms of illegalities in the areas.

“We are using this medium to again inform members of the public and residents of the affected inner streets areas who are involved in these illegalities to immediately take right action and do the needful as the State Government will take all necessary steps to enforce its environmental and sanitation laws forthwith”, he said.

