Lagos urges telcos, others to play by rule

Posted December 29, 2016 12:42 pm by Comments

Lagos urges telcos, others to play by rule

lasimira-fw_The General Manager, Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), Mr. Babajide Odekunle, has urged telcos and other infrastructure providers to obey planning rules. He warned that end has come to the era where they operate beyond the government’s approval.
Speaking on the sidelines of the stakeholders’ forum organised by the agency at Renaissance Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja, he said the agency decided to embark on Utility Infrastructure Audit in the state to have a reliable data about the infrastructure level, lamenting that some service providers have abused their right by exceeding what they asked and got approval for.
He said: “The cost of not having the audit of infrastructure in the state is a lot. Operators apply for permit of one kilometer and ended up taking between two and three. The simple thing is that they have been shortchanging the state. It is not right and we will not accept that. If you have been given the right of way (RoW) of one kilometer and you have used two or three, you must pay for the extra.”
He said the approach of the agency at regulating the activities of infrastructure providers in the state is anchored on four pillars identified as business enabler; health and safety; community partnerships; and urban control.
“As business enabler, while we take our statutory role as a regulatory agency very seriously, we have a defined procedure for issuing permits for our areas of operations. We are a one-stop shop for all operators irrespective of the area of operation in the state. We ensure that no local government area/local development area demands for the same permits that are issued by LASIMRA, he said, adding that the agency’s administrative model of operations has become a case study for other states.
He said the orderly management of the built environment remained important to the agency.
“In the areas of overground and underground infrastructure, we are determined to sanitise the infrastructure erected on the ground and underground. We stand to partner with all stakeholders in order to achieve harmony and peaceful coexistence. Our Stakeholders’ Engagement Unit seeks to engage stakeholders in the areas of project information, environmental impact, community development, communication and project awareness,” he said.
He added that the agency is saddled with the task of ensuring controlled development of communications, power, gas and water infrastructure in the state because they are critical to an orderly urban environment. “Our approach will be to engage on a sustainable basis, all our stakeholders in order to achieve an environment that is livable and prosperous,” Mr Odekunle said.

The post Lagos urges telcos, others to play by rule appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lagos to audit utility infrastructure in Jan. 2017 The Lagos state Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) has said that it would commence audit of underground and over...
  2. IXPN Saves Telcos Some $80,000 Monthly World Wide Web (internet) INTERNET Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), internet infrastructure provider that ensures that local contents are made...
  3. NCC orders ‘big’ telcos to hike data tariffs The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile telephone operators in the country to jerk up data tariffs with effect...
  4. Dell unveils DSS for service providers, telcos Global ICT giant, Dell Inc. has introduced Data Centre Scalable Solutions (DSS), a new line of business within Dell’s Enterprise...
  5. CPC, NLRC urge telcos to halt fraudulent VAS operators Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) have described as worrisome, how loyal telecom subscribers are...
  6. LAWMA To Generate Electricity –MD The new managing director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr. Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi, has disclosed that the agency has the...
  7. April 11: Commissioner urges Lagos residents to vote APC A Commissioner in the Lagos State Civil Service Commission and one of the leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in...
  8. Ogun Urban Renewal Plan Central To Housing Devt. – Adeife Ogun State Government has affirmed that urban renewal programmes Security and Infrastructural development remain key factors in enhancing housing development...
  9. Save us from tank farm operators, Ibasa-Ijegun-Egba community urges FG, LASG Worried by the damage to the environment and the access road to their community by operators of tank farms, residents...
  10. Telcos explore new frontiers Monday  marked the 14th anniversary of the liberalisation of the telecoms industry. While subscribers’ figures are approaching the 140 million...

< YOHAIG home