LASG supports Legionnaires with welfare packages

As part of efforts to improve the lives of legionnaires and their families, the Lagos state government has provided financial assistance and distributed welfare packages to retired and disabled ex-service men and their dependants in the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state.

Presenting the items at the Lagos state multi-purpose agency complex, oshodi, the commissioner for home affairs, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef said the programme was in fulfilment of governor Ambode’s desire to provide succour for the families as well as ensure that the sacrifices of the ex-service men were not in vain.

According to him, “the gallantry and sacrifices of our fallen heroes have in no small measure contributed in protecting our cherished sovereignty. As such, we must do all we can to ensure that their efforts were not in vain”.

The commissioner, who was represented by the permanent secretary, home affairs, Mrs Toyin Awoseyi, stated that continuous support for the legionnaires and families of falling heroes is the duty of each and every one and should not be the sole responsibility of the federal or state government.

He implored the retired veterans and their dependants to engage in profitable ventures to augment the support from the government, stressing that no one can actually satisfy their needs financially, but themselves

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the chairman Nigerian legion, Lagos state chapter, col. Fola Akande commended the state government for the kind gesture and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the state government and assist legionnaires and their dependants.

It would be recalled that Lagos state government had earlier donated N5 million to the chapter during the launch of the armed forces emblem appeal week.

