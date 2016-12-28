Lilian Esoro deletes Ubi Franklin’s name from Instagram account



The divorce rumour between popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, may seem to have some iota of truth as Esoro has deleted estranged hubby’s name, Franklin, from her Instagram account.

The actress used to have Franklin as part of her surname on her Instagram page. It was reading Lilian Esoro Franklin, but checks on her accoiunt show that she has taken off the name.

Recall that about two months ago, the internet literally went agog after she was said to have left her marital home immediately after the birth of their son, Jayden.

She was said to have split from her husband over alleged reports of infidelity and domestic abuse.

The rumour spread like wild fire after the actress was noticeably absent during the grand opening of Ubi’s new business venture Tilt Terrace in Lekki, on October 30, 2016.

