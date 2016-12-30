Low Travels In Yuletide
Posted December 30, 2016
Despite the moderate fares for interstate travels, major parks still experience low patronage in this usually busy festive period.
Joshua Morakinyo reports
The post Low Travels In Yuletide appeared first on Lagos Television.
