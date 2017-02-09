Mugabe Fit to Rule at 93, Court Rules

Posted February 9, 2017 8:42 pm by Comments

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has dismissed a case that sought to question the capacity of 93-year-old president, Robert Mugabe. The court however said the plaintiff could appeal the decision within 30 days. The dismissal centred largely on the premise that due court processes were not followed.
An activist with the Takamuka social movement, Promise Mkwananzi, went to court to seek to prove that Mugabe – who turns 93 this February, was unfit to hold office given his advanced age.

This is just a convenient excuse for the Constitutional Court to bite the bullet, so we are saying that we are going to reapply within 30 days as prescribed by the rule of the constitutional court and relaunch this issue.
Even though most political watchers said they case was bound to fail, he has affirmed that he will appeal today’s ruling.

‘‘This is just a convenient excuse for the Constitutional Court to bite the bullet, so we are saying that we are going to reapply within 30 days as prescribed by the rule of the constitutional court and relaunch this issue,’‘ he said.
He says there was enough grounds to prove that the President lacked the capacity to occupy the office, citing statements that the president had made. Statements he describes as ‘‘clearly not in the spirit of the constitution.
Mugabe is the only man to hold the office of president in the southern Africa country since its independence from the British. The country heads into elections next year and the ruling party wants him to run. The country has been hit by political protests which peaked last year.
A drought in the region has been worsened by a crippling economy which is suffering from acute currency crisis.

The post Mugabe Fit to Rule at 93, Court Rules appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man in court for saying ‘President Mugabe is too old to rule’ A Zimbabwean policeman has appeared in court after calling 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe “too old to rule” and accusing his...
  2. Zimbabweans Hold Anti-Mugabe Protests In Harare And Jo’Burg Zimbabweans have taken their social media protests beyond the internet as many anti-Mugabe protesters have stormed the streets of Harare...
  3. Mugabe to war veterans: Stay out of succession talk Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe warned veterans of the 1970s independence war on Thursday against trying to influence the choice of...
  4. President Mugabe not dead – Presidency The Zimbabwe government on Thursday denied reports that veteran President Robert Mugabe, 91, had collapsed and died in Singapore after...
  5. Judge Rules Against Grace Mugabe In £1m Diamond Ring Row A judge has ordered Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe to return three properties that she seized from a Lebanese businessman...
  6. Court to rule on Fiberesima’s appeal against jail sentence The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Thursday directed the President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ibinabo Fiberesima,...
  7. Zimbabwe arrests second war veteran for ‘insulting’ Mugabe Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe. PHOTO: AFP General Secretary of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Victor Matemadanda, has...
  8. Mugabe reads wrong speech in parliament Mugabe reads wrong speech in parliament George Charamba, spokesman for Zimbabwe’s President, Robert Mugabe, said on Tuesday that the president read out the wrong speech at...
  9. Zimbabwe policeman charged for Mugabe ‘prostitute’ slur Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe delivers a speech during celebrations marking his birthday in Masvingo on February 27, 2016. / AFP...
  10. Mugabe’s ex-ally forms opposition party A powerful former ally of Zimbabwe’s President, Robert Mugabe, has launched a party to challenge his 35-year rule. Joice Mujuru...

< YOHAIG home