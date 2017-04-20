#MyLagosStory…Femi Gbajabiamila
Posted April 20, 2017 6:42 pm by admin Comments
Leader Of House Of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, born and bred in Surulere shared his experience of the streets of Lagos from way back to the present day in commemoration of he Golden Jubilee of the state
The post #MyLagosStory…Femi Gbajabiamila appeared first on Lagos Television.
Related posts:
- See How Femi Gbajabiamila Empowered Members Of His Constituency (Pics) Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Oct 31 empowered members of his constituency with various tools.Present at...
- #MyLagosStory…Ndubuisi Kanu 3rd Military Administrator of Lagos, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) shared the experience of his time in Lagos in commemoration...
- Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila Gives Out CCTV Cameras To Surulere Constituents (Photos) The Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday presented certificates and equipment to 50 young people trained on...
- Budget padding: Jibrin’s suspension is unconstitutional – Femi Gbajabiamila The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the suspension of former Chairman of the House...
- We are stronger united, Gbajabiamila tells Nigerians The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious...
- Oba Of Lagos, Femi Gbajabiamila And Fatai Owoseni At Eid Prayers (Photos) PHOTOS: Oba Of Lagos, Femi Gbajabiamila And Comm. Fatai Owoseni At Eid Praying Ground Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Comm....
- How Buhari got House leader job for Gbajabiamila SPEAKER Yakubu Dogara of the House of Representatives yesterday succumbed to pressures from his All Progressives Congress, APC, and named...
- Stakeholders kick as APC fronts Gbajabiamila for Reps Majority Leader By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA – Desperate to grant him a place in the leadership of the 8th House of Representatives,...
- Gbajabiamila threatens more violence if not made House Leader – Hon. Ahmad AS the leadership crisis in the House of Representatives lingers, the former Minority leader of the House and preferred candidate...
- Budget Implementation Will Be A Major Focus – Gbajabiamila The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila says a 100 per cent budget implementation will be...
What do you think?