#MyLagosStory…Soni Irabor
Foremost broadcaster, Soni Irabor shares his 50 years experience of different sites of Lagos in commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of Lagos state
The post #MyLagosStory…Soni Irabor appeared first on Lagos Television.
