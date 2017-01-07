NCC Arrests 25 Suspected Pirates, Seizes Goods Worth N76.5m In 2016

Posted January 7, 2017 12:42 am by Comments

NCC Arrests 25 Suspected Pirates, Seizes Goods Worth N76.5m In 2016

piracy
The Lagos Zonal Office of the Nigerian Copyright Commission says it arrested 25 suspected pirates and seized goods worth N76.6 million in 2016.
Mr Obi Ezielo, the Zonal Manager of the commission told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the commission also carried out the anti-piracy raids within the year under review.
He said that the locations where the 25 suspected pirates were arrested include; Alaba, Shomolu, Ajegunle and Ojo.
He further told the agency that the action was also extended to some major markets in the state.
According to him, the seized goods include 350,000 copies of optical discs, some home videos, movies, musical works and literary books, suspected of being pirated.
Ezeilo said that NCC seized N20 million worth of goods seized in Alaba market in March and N1.5million goods in April in the same market.
‘’In June, N5 million goods were seized at Shomolu, in July, N50 million worth of goods were also seized in Shomolu while in August, N50,000 worth of goods were seized in Ajegunle Lamlad,” he said.
Ezeilo said that some of the suspects had been charged to the Federal High Court in Lagos.
He also told NAN that the commission conducted anti-piracy inspection in professional print, publishing and CDs’ distribution outlets within Lagos metropolis where it made some seizures.
He said that the commission would step up its anti-piracy raids and eradication in 2017.
“Despite the financial constraints confronting the commission, we will not fail to discharge our mandate, because the eradication of piracy attitude is our utmost priority.”
He said that though 2017 was a challenging year for the commission, the commission made it marks.
Ezeilo assured stakeholders of the commission’s zeal and effort to combat piracy in 2017 adding that genuine creators would benefit from the products of their creativity.

The post NCC Arrests 25 Suspected Pirates, Seizes Goods Worth N76.5m In 2016 appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NCC arrests 15 pirates, seizes goods worth N60m The Lagos zonal office of the Nigerian Copyright Commission has arrested 15 suspected pirates and seized goods worth N60 million...
  2. 25 Suspected Pirates Arrested-NCC NCC The Lagos Zonal Office of Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC), says it arrested 25 persons engaged in pirating creative works...
  3. Customs Seizes Goods Worth One Billion Naira Within Two Months The compliance team of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) has made over 500 seizures of contraband goods worth over 1 Billion...
  4. Customs seizes goods worth N.28b in S’West   The Nigeria Customs Service has made seizures worth N28, 660,717 (Twenty-Eight million, six hundred and sixty thousand, seven hundred...
  5. Customs Seize Goods Worth N500 Million Between December And April The Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) has seized contraband goods worth over 500 Million Naira in Kaduna State. The Contraband goods...
  6. Nigeria Customs seize N572 million worth of goods in 3 months Seized items include rice, vegetable oil and frozen products. The post Nigeria Customs seize N572 million worth of goods in...
  7. NIPOST DG bows out, says N125.2bn worth of goods seized in nine yrs The Post Master General of the Nigerian Postal Services, Ibrahim Mori Baba says the agency has seized goods worth N125.243...
  8. NCC prosecutes 179 pirates, secures 53 convictions in 4 years Mr Afam Ezekude, the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), said on Tuesday that the commission prosecuted 179...
  9. We’ve arrested over 400 pirates – NCC The Nigerian Copyright Commission said that it had arrested over 400 pirates of intellectual property and that it would go...
  10. Customs Seize Goods Worth 20 Million Naira in Kano Nigerian Customs operatives attached to Kano/Jigawa Area Command have intercepted a truck stashed with contraband worth 20 million Naira, intended...

< YOHAIG home