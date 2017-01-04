New Year Resolutions, Necessary Or Not?
Posted January 4, 2017 4:42 am by admin Comments
It’s become a norm for people to make new year resolutions but should we wait for the year to start before making life-changing decisions?
The post New Year Resolutions, Necessary Or Not? appeared first on Lagos Television.
Related posts:
- Our New Year’s resolutions – Celebs It’s that time of the year again when New Year’s resolutions are made. These celebrities share some of the things...
- Public New Year resolutions It is yet another New Year. It offers opportunities for a new beginning, to walk the talk and chart a...
- “How many times have you made New Year resolutions that you didn’t keep?” Read Charly Boy’s New Article A New Life Resolution? It seems like it’s a few seconds ago that we all exchanged HAPPY NEW YEAR pleasantries,...
- The New Year’s resolutions that we want Buhari to make Compiled by Nonye Ben-Nwankwo, Simon Utebor, Gbenro Adeoye, Jesusegun Alagbe and Tunde Ajaja He must not shy away from reshuffling...
- Tolu Falode: The Deception of New Year Resolutions Happy New Year! Every single year time aligns with a tangible breath of new resolutions and new beginnings and this...
- New year relections and resolutions I used to write for Vanguard when I was a twentysomething youngster. In those days, my weekly column was known...
- Four ways smartphones can help New Year resolutions The New Year is the ideal time to take a hard look at some of your habits over the previous...
- Money Matters with Nimi: 16 Important New Year Resolutions for 2016 The complex nature of our nations turbulent economy has impacted all Nigerians and leaves many feeling confused and anxious. The...
- New Year’s Resolutions, Fit Fam? | Watch Episode 2 of “The Sauce” Episode 2 of The Sauce brings you an exciting review of the past two weeks, the concept of New Year...
- Seun Akinlosotu: The Year We Do Not Do Resolutions As far back as I can remember, which is probably 2.5 decades ago, I have always ushered in the new...
What do you think?