The forward scored his tenth goal of the season as the Camels won at home to lead the Israeli topflight log

Anthony Nwakaeme was amongst the scorers as Hapoel Be’er inflicted a fourth league defeat of the season on ten-man Maccabi Haifa in the Israel Ligat HaAl on Tuesday.

Eyeing their 12th victory, Barak Bakhar’s men made the perfect start as the Nigerian put his side ahead after 36th minute.

Ben Sahar sealed the win with a 66th minute penalty to ensure the visitors who had Marc Valiente sent off for a second caution return home empty handed.

This was the 27-year-old’s 10th strike of the season in 15 appearances as his side top the Israeli topflight with 39 points from 17 games.

The Camels welcome relegation-threatened Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv to the Turner Stadium in their next outing on Saturday.

The post Nigeria’s Nwakaeme on Target as Hapoel Be’er Sheva Edge Maccabi Haifa appeared first on Lagos Television.