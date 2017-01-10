NUPENG Lauds FG’s Policy To End Importation Of Fuel

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s policy to end importation of petroleum products by 2018.

The NUPENG’s General Secretary, Mr Joseph Ogbebor, gave the union’s position on Monday in Lagos.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, had said on Wednesday in Ebonyi announced that by 2018, Nigeria would stop the importation of refined petroleum products.

Ogbebor said if new refineries were built and the existing ones given necessary turned-around maintenance importation of petroleum products would be unnecessary.

