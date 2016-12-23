Petra Kvitova To Be Released From Hospital After Knife Attack



Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will be released from hospital on Friday after a knife attack left her needing surgery on her left hand.

Kvitova will miss at least six months of tennis after Tuesday’s attack by an intruder at her home in Prostejov.

The Czech, 26, faces 14 days of bed rest and a slow rehabilitation process after she had an operation to repair tendons and nerves in her playing hand.

The “best-case scenario” sees her on the practice court after six months.

Kvitova said on Tuesday she was “shaken” and “fortunate to be alive”.

She will speak publicly for the first time on Friday following her release from hospital.

