Premium Times Journalists: FG Will Not Stifle Press Freedom

Posted January 24, 2017 8:42 pm by Comments

Premium Times Journalists: FG Will Not Stifle Press Freedom

lai muhammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has distanced the government from the recent arrest of the Publisher of Premium Times and one of its reporters.
Mr Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of the online newspaper and the judicial reporter, Ms. Evelyn Okakwu were arrested last week by the police.
The government and the police received knocks for the arrest, which many said was an attempt by the government to gag the media.
But Information minister in a statement on Tuesday absolved the government, saying that the current administration was keenly aware of the importance of a free press to the success of any democracy and so would not do anything to stifle the media.
According to him: “The Federal Government will not do anything to stifle press freedom because it is keenly aware that a free press is vital to the success of any democracy.”
He explained that “the whole issue of the journalists’ arrest is purely a private affair involving a citizen and a privately-owned newspaper, and wondered how that could now be construed as an attempt by the government to intimidate the press.
”We have said it before and we want to re-state it: The Federal Government has no immediate or long-term plan to stifle press freedom. Even the Social Media, with its warts and all, will neither be regulated nor have its operations tampered with,” the minister assured Nigerians.

The post Premium Times Journalists: FG Will Not Stifle Press Freedom appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FG will not stifle press freedom – Lai Mohammed The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reassured that the Federal Government would not do anything to...
  2. FG has nothing to do with arrest of Premium Times publisher, reporter- Lai Mohammed says Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says that the Federal government has nothing to do with the recent arrest...
  3. Premium Times’ Raid: NUJ, SERAP Drag FG To UN A human rights organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project and the Nigerian Union of Journalists have jointly described the recent...
  4. Nigerian govt reacts to arrests of PREMIUM TIMES journalists The Buhari’s government says it is committed to ensuring a free press, including freedom of the social media. The post...
  5. Press Freedom Day: Amaechi urges more support for democracy Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi has  advised journalists to continue to support democracy to move the nation forward.  With this...
  6. Nigerian editors condemn arrest of Premium Times journalists The guild described the action of the police as “unwarranted assault on the freedom of the press and undue interference”....
  7. CARTOON: Press Freedom CARTOON: Press Freedom The post CARTOON: Press Freedom appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria Newspaper. Daily Times Nigeria Newspaper...
  8. PREMIUM TIMES journalists, one other Nigerian win CNN Multichoice African journalists awards Thirty-six finalists from 14 countries attended Saturday’s award ceremonies. Two Kenyans clinch overall prize. The post PREMIUM TIMES journalists, one...
  9. Niger State Government Commits To Press Freedom It is World Press Freedom Day and the Niger State government has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding and promoting press...
  10. My Administration Will Uphold Press Freedom – Buhari Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has assured journalists that his administration would uphold the freedom of the press, in order to deepen...

< YOHAIG home