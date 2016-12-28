Strong Quake Hits Northeast Japan

Posted December 28, 2016 8:42 pm by Comments

A strong earthquake struck northeast of Tokyo late Wednesday but there was no fear of a tsunami, Japan’s meteorological agency said.

It put the magnitude at 6.3, while the US Geological Survey measured it at 5.9.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), 18 km north-northeast of the town of Daigo.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, adding that no abnormalities were detected at nuclear power plants in the region.
Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year. But rigid building codes and strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage.

A massive undersea quake that hit in March 2011 sent a tsunami barrelling into Japan’s northeast coast, leaving more than 18,000 people dead or missing, and sending three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

In April two strong earthquakes hit southern Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture followed by more than 1,700 aftershocks, leaving at least 50 dead and causing widespread damage.

The post Strong Quake Hits Northeast Japan appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Strong quake hits northeastern Japan, tsunami warning issued A strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan early Tuesday, the country’s meteorological agency said, issuing a tsunami warning for...
  2. Strong Earthquake Hits Off Northern Japan A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 jolted northern Japan on Tuesday, some hours after an earlier quake...
  3. Eight dead as strong quake hits northeast India At least eight people were killed and scores injured Monday when a strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck northeast India, sending...
  4. Tsunami hits Japan after strong quake near Fukushima disaster site TVC NEWS A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan early on Tuesday, briefly disrupting cooling functions at a nuclear plant and...
  5. Western Japan hit by 6.6 earthquake A strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit western Japan Friday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no immediate tsunami...
  6. Strong quake in Japan kills nine, topples homes Nine people were killed after a powerful earthquake hit southern Japan, toppling homes, sparking fires and injuring hundreds, officials said...
  7. Strong Quake Strikes Off Northern California, No Tsunami Threat A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday off the US west coast north of San Francisco, but no major tsunami threat was...
  8. 5.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Japan An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude has struck off the North-east coast of Japan on Monday. There were no immediate reports...
  9. Earthquake hits Japan A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of northeastern Japan, the US Geological Survey has said, but authorities have...
  10. Japan Marks 5th Anniversary Of Tsunami Japan is marking the fifth anniversary of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead or...

< YOHAIG home