Styl-Plus returns with new single “Aso Ibora”

Nigerian music duo, Shifi Emoefe and Zeal Onyecheme, popularly known as Styl-Plus, have released a new single “Aso Ibora” which means blanket in Yoruba dialect.

The serenading single was produced by Blaq Jerzee and is set to rock the airwaves this valentine season.

The song was mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster with guitarist, Fiokee, on the strings.

Speaking on the new release, Zeal said “This song tells the story of an everyday person who is appreciative of the love shown to him/her; this song is also a message to Styl-Plus fans to thank them for their support through the years.”

Known for their unique sound and blend of harmonies, Styl-Plus who started their musical journey about 15 years ago, began as a 3-man band until Tunde Akinsanmi went solo.

Particularly impressive was their debut single “Olufunmi” which quickly became a fan-favourite both in Nigeria and abroad.

