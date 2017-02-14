Styl-Plus returns with new single “Aso Ibora”

Posted February 14, 2017 2:41 pm by Comments

Nigerian music duo, Shifi Emoefe and Zeal Onyecheme, popularly known as Styl-Plus, have released a new single “Aso Ibora” which means blanket in Yoruba dialect.
The serenading single was produced by Blaq Jerzee and is set to rock the airwaves this valentine season.
The song was mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster with guitarist, Fiokee, on the strings.
Speaking on the new release, Zeal said “This song tells the story of an everyday person who is appreciative of the love shown to him/her; this song is also a message to Styl-Plus fans to thank them for their support through the years.”
Known for their unique sound and blend of harmonies, Styl-Plus who started their musical journey about 15 years ago, began as a 3-man band until Tunde Akinsanmi went solo.
Particularly impressive was their debut single “Olufunmi” which quickly became a fan-favourite both in Nigeria and abroad.

The post Styl-Plus returns with new single “Aso Ibora” appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Do You Remember This #ThrowbackTrack? Listen to Styl Plus – Iya Basira We all know Styl Plus (Africa’s “Boys II Men“)! Shall we have a good laugh with the comedic song “Iya...
  2. Styl-Plus Signs A Multimillion Naira Deal With Eskimo Records Eskimo Records MANAGEMENT took everyone by surprise when it announced Shifi n Zeal of Styl-Plus as it’s new signees It’s...
  3. Fans call out to Styl-Plus AFTER it was reported months back that popular R & B pop group Styl-Plus which was one of the hottest...
  4. Photographer TY Bello returns back to music, releases new single After a brief hiatus, Singer and Photographer Toyin Sokefun-Bello, better known as TY Bello, is making a return back to...
  5. Notjustok TV: Lola Rae Shares Her Musical Journey, New Single “One Time” & What’s To Come Notjustok TV: Lola Rae Shares Her Musical Journey, New Single “One Time” & What’s To Come British-Nigerian (and part-Ghanaian) singer,...
  6. Gabriel Afolayan returns with new song Not relenting anytime soon, Gabriel Afolayan aka G-FRESH has finally released the visuals of his new song’ Alantere where he...
  7. Blackmagic releases new single featuring Seyi Shay, Big Bad Afro Soul Wizard Blackmagic drops his latest joint in 2016 titled “Like This”. Produced by Xela, “Like This” features top...
  8. Singer Perfecta Ekpo returns with a Fliptyce produced single ‘Topisin’ Perfecta Ekpo, a singer and songwriter based in New York City, USA has return with a brand new single, a...
  9. Capital FEMI Releases New Photos + A New Single ‘Tumbo’ | Listen Capital FEMI is back!! The Nigerian award-winning singer (real name Femi Adeyinka) has released his comeback single ‘Tumbo’ as well...
  10. Come See Styl Plus, Olamide, DJ Jimmy Jatt & More Perform LIVE at The Greatest of All Time Concert (G.O.A.T) | Saturday, November 14th Imagine seeing all your favorite artists from back in the day rocking the same stage as some of today’s hottest...

< YOHAIG home