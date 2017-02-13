Super Eagles Watch: Moses, Onazi, Omeruo In Spectacular Form

MOSES bags assist in Chelsea draw, Iwobi fires blank and Premier League pacesetters Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.
Nigeria international Victor Moses made his nineteenth consecutive start for the Blues in the English top-flight, starting at right back until he made way for Willian in the 72nd minute.

On seven minutes, a perfectly executed counter-attack freed Pedro, who took one touch before firing home to give Chelsea the lead, and Moses was involved in the build up to the goal.
Robert Brady levelled the scores with a magnificent free-kick from 25 yards after 24 minutes. Antonio Conte’s side have 60 points in the kitty after 25 rounds in the division.
Arsenal added three points to the bag following a hard-fought 2-0 win over Hull City on game week 25 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Alex Iwobi started his 17th Premier League game this season, before he made way for Danny Welbeck with eight minutes remaining.
Chile star Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring in the 34th minute when he poked home from close range after Jakupovic kept out Gibbs’s initial strike.

Onazi, Omeruo post good performances in Turkey Eddy Onazi was one of the best players for Turkish side Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win away to Osmanlispor in a Super League clash, where he was on for the entire duration of the game judging by his spectacular showing for Trabzonspor in their last four games.
Still in Turkey Kenneth Omeruo continues to impress in a new role as defensive midfielder for his loan side Alanyaspor. Omeruo put in a five star performance in their 3-0 win over Genclerbirligi.
Agu shines in Portugal In Portugal, Mikel Agu continue to turn heads for Vitoria de Setubal but this time around his performances wasn’t enough to help his team gain all three points as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chaves.
Meanwhile Super Eagles midfield dynamo Oghenekaro Etebo was once again missing for CD Feirense as they secured all three points away to Tondela. Etebo has been out injured for one months, and the recently turned father is expected to be out for a further two weeks according to reports

