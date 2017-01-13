Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson End 4-year Feud



Following a feud between two top Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Johnson, one of the actresses, Tonto Dikeh, has come out to apologise to her colleague, Mercy Johnson.

This started four years ago, when Tonto Dikeh stated that Mercy had become a baby making factory because she said she was ready to go back to the labour room just a year after she had her first baby, Purity.

Dikeh took to instagram this morning to apologise in these words “Good morning world. Since I have your undivided attention, I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson.

@mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby, I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago. I want to use this medium to say I am so sorry, I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.I had no right to say what I did, I totally disgraced myself with that.

Tonto Dikeh continued, “as a mom, I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love. I am sorry MJ, I am sorry to your lil’ girl or boy. We don’t have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong”

She further wrote “I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologise to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago. To Err is human but to forgive is divine.

I’m not trying to be the better person,you deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God, I found God and everything in my life changed, let me tell you about him sometime. God bless you and yours. Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do” she pleaded with Mercy Johnson.

Reacting to this, Mercy Johnson accepted her apology saying

“I am shaking and in tears as I read your post. I have learnt the more this morning that the holy spirit is true,because by him, you were in my prayers last night and this morning I am in shock.

I always heard of what an angel you are. Please, I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that you would have understood how it hurt me. I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.I am already hugging you so tightly. It is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too. My God will bless you and keep you ahead always” Mercy Johnson wrote.

