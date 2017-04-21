UCL semis: Madrid To Face Atletico

Football fans will be treated to a Madrid derby in the UEFA Champions League semi-final as defending champions Real Madrid have been drawn against their home rivals Atletico Madrid.

The first leg will be held at Santiago Bernabeu while Vicente Calderon will hold the second leg.

In the second semifinal, AS Monaco will take on Juventus with the first leg being held at the Stade Louis II.

Dates for the semi-final fixtures have also been confirmed:
2 May: Real Madrid v Atlético
3 May: Monaco v Juventus
9 May: Juventus v Monaco
20 May: Atlético v Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Juventus are the last unbeaten teams left in the competition, with identical records of seven wins, three draws. They have been kept apart so if both get through unscathed one of them would become only the seventh team to lift the trophy undefeated in the UEFA Champions League era: Marseille (1992/93), AC Milan (1993/94), Ajax (1994/95), Manchester United (1998/99) Barcelona (2005/06) and Manchester United (2007/08).

