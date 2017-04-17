US Military Sends Ground Troops to Somalia

Posted April 17, 2017 12:41 pm by Comments

The U.S. military has authorised that an additional 40 ground troops be deployed in Somalia, the largest presence in the African country since the 1993 fiasco known as Black Hawk Down.

The Pentagon said 40 soldiers from the Fort Campbell, Ky.,-based 101st Airborne Division would be deployed to Somalia to help assist the fledgling central government’s armed forces with logistical training and support in its ongoing fight against the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

The soldiers will not train Somali soldiers in actual combat tactics, Stars and Stripes reported.

Since Black Hawk Down under former President Bill Clinton, during which two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters were shot down in the Somali capital Mogadishu and 18 U.S. soldiers were killed, the Pentagon has largely walked away from Somalia. The country collapsed into a failed state with no legitimate government and a series of warring militias each controlling their own portion of land.

Of late, however, a central government has formed in Mogadishu and has sought to confront the militant members of al-Shabaab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, that had gained control of much of the country and was advancing on the capital. Seeking to support that effort, the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama stepped up stealth drone attacks against suspected al-Shabaab leaders, initially without public acknowledgment. Eventually, the Obama administration began acknowledging drone strikes in Somalia after the fact.

Stars and Stripes reported the 101st deployment was at the request of the Somali military. While U.S. troops do not have a direct combat role on the ground, the Pentagon has acknowledged U.S. troops have accompanied Somali soldiers on missions against al-Shabaab targets. Somali troops have received combat support instead from the African Union, which spearheaded the initial offensive to prevent Mogadishu from coming under terrorist control in 2013.

While a nominal U.S. military presence in the country has persisted, last June the United States named its first ambassador to Somalia in 25 years, a signal the central government was viewed as legitimate and has the backing of the West.

The post US Military Sends Ground Troops to Somalia appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ‘A few dozen’ US troops deployed to Somalia: Pentagon The United States is deploying “a few dozen” troops to Somalia to assist the national army and conduct unspecified security...
  2. Somalia’s government troops retake El Wak town from Al Shabaab group TVC NEWS Somalia’s government troops over the weekend has recaptured the town of El Wak, South of the country a...
  3. Somalia: Militants Attack AU Military Base, Kill Many Not less than 30 people have been killed after gunmen attacked an African Union (AU) military base in southern Somalia....
  4. Kenya Troops Kill 21 Al-Shabaab Fighters In Somalia Kenya’s military said on Wednesday it had killed 21 al Shabaab fighters in Somalia where its troops are trying to...
  5. Many killed as Somali Troops battle Al-Shabaab in Afgoye Intense battles between Somali troops and al-Shabab fighters have broken out in Afgoye, a strategic city about 30 kilometres northwest...
  6. Somali forces, AMISOM troops kill three Al-Shabaab militants Somali National Forces (SNA), backed by African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, have killed 3 Al-Shabaab militants, during a...
  7. Ethiopia troops pull out of Somalia towns Somali security forces patrol / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB Hundreds of Ethiopian troops pulled out of a town in...
  8. Somalia: As peacekeepers’ withdraw al Shabaab take third town Islamist militant group al Shabaab on Sunday seized control of yet another town in central Somalia. A militant spokesman and...
  9. Somalia election: AMISOM needs 4,000 troops 140 Nigeria police prepare for election The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has said it will require at least...
  10. Al Shabaab targets AU military convoy in attack The African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia said on Friday a convoy of Ethiopian soldiers was attacked a day earlier...

< YOHAIG home