Victor Osimhen Set For Wolfsburg

Highly respected Nigerian wonderkid Victor Osimhen is eager to kick off his professional career with German side Wolfsburg after turning 18 years old. Osimhen joined Wolfsburg for €3m but has been restricted to non-competitive games for the team due to FIFA’s regulations on the transfer of players below the age of 18.
Yesterday was the birthday of the top scorer of the last FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, and therefore makes him eligible to play in competitive games for his German side. However, he has been involved in intensive training with the first team of Wolfsburg and even played in an unofficial friendly game where he found the back of the net for his team. Rated as one of the brightest prospects in global football, his introduction into the first team set up at Wolfsburg is expected to be fast tracked following the departures of some of the top attacking players of the team.

