World Cancer Day

<iframe width=”480″ height=”270″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/akD0HnqSrXI” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Every fourth of February is marked as World Cancer day.

Despite recent scientific progress in finding treatments and improving patients care, 8.2 million people still die each year from cancer and its related diseases.
There’s therefore a need to create awareness on prevention of the scourge.
With the theme “we can I can” it is an opportunity for everyone to stand against cancer

