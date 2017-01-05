10,000 Youths, Others To Receive Ogun, CBN Financial Aid On Agric

No fewer than ten thousand youths and other small scale farmers will benefit from the Ogun State/ Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme aimed at creating employment for youths and boosting agricultural production for food security in the State.

The State Coordinator and Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr. Tosin Ademuyiwa ,disclosed this in Abeokuta at the flag-off of the programme to empower the youths and other citizens across the 20 Local Government Areas of the State.

He explained that the programme was to give financial support to youth and other small scale farmers to boost production of cassava, rice and maize, adding that attention would also be given to fisheries and poultry farming.

While admonishing youths in the State to Key into the opportunities offered by the programme to earn a living, Mr. Ademuyiwa noted that about 1000 youths have recently shown interest to explore the opportunities and advised other youths and those interested in taking advantage of the programme to forward their applications to the Ministry of Agriculture, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta for enrollment.

The Coordinator, Ogun State Youth in Agric Business, Comrade Olugbenga Ige thanked the State government and the Central Bank of Nigeria for the initiative, assuring that his colleagues would make use of the opportunity to be self-employed and help in diversifying the nation’s economy.

