Amosun Pays Severance Allowance To Ex- Political Office Holders

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has on Wednesday handed over the severance allowance cheques to political office holders who had served the State during the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel from 2007 to 2011 as well those who  served in the first term of his administration.

          Governor Amosun during the presentation of the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Arcade ground, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta,  affirmed that the money was disbursed to all ex- political office holders irrespective  of their political affiliations saying  ”it does not matter which political party or administration you have served, what matters is that you have served the State diligently and you deserve your entitlement”.

           Amosun noted that beyond the intention of his government to ensure that all those who had served the state diligently, were amply rewarded, the payment of the severance allowance would also directly impart positively on the economy the State.

          He assured the people of the State of more significant development, saying his administration would leave the State better than it met it,  adding that ‘’it was now the industrial capital of the nation as about 110 multi-national companies have so far opened shop in the State”.

          The Governor also hinted that the proposed light rail project in the State would start in the first quarter of year 2017.

          Speaking with newsmen after the presentation,  one of the beneficiaries, the former Commissioner For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the State, Aare Tunde Alabi,  commended the Governor for the infrastructural development that have dotted all the nooks and crannies of the State and appreciated him for keeping to his promise to pay them notwithstanding their political leanings.

