Be Wary Of Fire Outbreak- Commissioner Warns Traders

In a bid to forestall fire outbreak this harmattan Season, the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye has appealed to traders in market places across the State to desist from acts that could trigger fire in their respective business environments.

          The Commissioner made this appeal during an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, saying government was doing its bit to ensure that the environment was safe for business just as it was putting precautionary measures in place to forestall fire outbreak in any part of the State.

          Oyeleye said government considered the protection of lives and property of citizens as top priority, adding that the Environment Ministry would continue to sensitize the people on measures to prevent man-made hazards.

          While reflecting on the fire outbreak that gutted about 147 build-up structures at Kara market in Ifo Local Government Area of the State, the Commissioner cautioned traders in markets across the State to be wary of acts that could lead to fire disasters.

          ‘’At this period of the year, it is not uncommon for us to witness fire incidents because of the Harmattan. However, we are concerned about lives and properties of our people that is why we will continue to sensitize them. Every trader in our markets must be cautioned in the way and manner they handle electrical appliances and naked fire because fire thrives at the slightest opportunity this season’’, he said.

          Meanwhile, the South-West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Yakubu Suleiman, said NEMA had collaborated with the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to examine the extent of damage done to build-up structure at Kara with a view to providing succour to the victims.

          He advised residents and traders in the densely populated areas to be cautious of how they handle naked fire and electrical gadgets so as to prevent such outbreak in the State.

