BREAKING: South-South APC Chieftain, Senator Okpozo Is Dead

A Second Republic Senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the South-South from Delta State, Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo is dead.

The octogenarian politician died Monday after a brief illness, close family relatives told our correspondent on Tuesday.

Okpozo, who hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area of Delta State, is one of the leading voices of the APC from the region and was said to have died in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Details later…