Buhari Urged To Implement Budget 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to show committment in the implementation of budget 2017 to cushion the effect of  current economic hardships in the country.

A senator in the Second Republic, Olorunnimbe Farukanmi expressed optimism that if the budget is faithfully implemented,it will pull the country out of   the woods.

He noted that part of the problems confronting the nation is due to the adoption of presidential system of government imposed on Nigerians by the military in 1998.

Farukanmi said while the presidential system utilised about 70 per cent of the budgetary provisions on recurrent expenditure,with about 30 per cent for capital development, the less expensive parliamentary system spent almost the same allocations.

He said the budget must ensure the formulation and implementation of realistic development policies which when implemented would endure and assist in the development of the country.

Farukanmi, who is the Chairman, Elders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) maintained that the economy must be diversified, stressing that a local market without the introduction of numerous small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) would not support home made industries except they are imported.

According to him, Nigeria should emulate countries such as China, India, Indonesia and others that had incorporated export trade into their respective foreign policy to streghten their economy.

”Budget 2017 is packaged to bring a new era in which we can grow abundant food for consumption and manufacture industrial needs in order to reduce imported products from other nations.

“Nigeria has missed opportunities in the past when earnings from crude oil was abundant to improve and transform not only the econonomy but also the welfare of Nigerians,” he said.

Farukanmi noted that apart from the failure of the nation to save during the period of high crude oil prices, the earnings was squandered on the importation of food and manufactured goods.

He said the budget is intended to revolutionalise agriculture and set up numerous industries to manufacture goods consumed in the country.

The octogenarian believes this would assist the youths and others to be gainfully employed in various farming activities,while the educated ones would be employed in the manufacturing sector.

Farukanmi commended President Buhari’s efforts at modernising the railway from Lagos-Kano-Calabar,Lagos-Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri, Kaduna and Abuja.

<<The Nation>>

