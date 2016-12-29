Etete, 12 Others Set For Trial In Italy

Posted December 29, 2016 6:45 pm by Comments

Former Minister of Petroleum Dan Etete is to be arraigned in Italy over his alleged involvement in the $ 1.1billion Malabu oil deal.

Last week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) slammed  a seven-count charge of money laundering and fraud on Mr. Etete and others at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Italian prosecutors have filed the notice in a Milan court, accordin g to Premium Times.

Apart from Etete, another Nigerian, Chukwuemeka Obi, is among the 11 individuals to be charged by the Italian authorities. Shell and Eni are also to be sued to take the defendants to 13. Mr. Obi and his firm, EVP, had laid claim to about $ 110 million of the $ 1.1 billion paid by Shell and Eni for OPL 245, considered Nigeria’s richest oil block.

The money is trapped in Switzerland where it has been frozen by a court.

Mr. Obi sued Malabu for $ 110 million in London, which he said was his entitlement for helping to facilitate the deal between the oil majors and Malabu.

In July 2013, the High Court of Justice, Queen’s Bench Division, presided over by Lady Justice Gloster, ruled in favour of Mr. Obi that he was entitled to “a fee of 8.5% of the total disposal consideration of $ 1.3 billion”.

Following the court’s ruling, the money was transferred to EVP’s Swiss accounts. However, Italian authorities who had by then started investigating the fraudulent deal asked Swiss authorities to freeze the money where it has since remained.

Others found culpable by Italian authorities include: DescaJzi Claudio, the CEO of Eni; his predecessor, Paolo Scaroni; Roberto Casula, Armanna Vincenzo, Antonio Pagano, Ednan Agaev, Luigi Bisignani and Falcioni Gianfranco.

Italian prosecutors are also charging Eni and Royal Dutch Shell for their involvement in the deal as multinational firms.

As part of their findings, Italian prosecutors said officials of Italian oil giant Eni may have received $ 50 million bribe from the $ 1.1 billion the company and Shell paid into a Nigerian government account in 2011.

<<The Nation>>

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Malabu OPL245 Fraud: Dan Etete wants Nigeria’s N17 billion An oil transparency campaigner expresses surprise at Nigeria’s absence at the London court giving the opportunity the country has to...
  2. Breaking: EFCC drags Etete, Adoke to court over Malabu $1.1b oil deal Former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke Bello The anti-graft EFCC has filed fraud charges against Nigeria’s former Attorney-General,...
  3. Malabu: EFCC files charges against Etete, Adoke, seven others The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday filed nine charges bordering on alleged mismanagement of $ 1,616,690,656.78 Malabu...
  4. EFCC Charges Adoke, Etete And Seven Others The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a nine-count charge against a former Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed...
  5. Etete, Adoke, seven others charged with $1.6b ‘fraud’ EFCC to try ex-ministers over Malabu Oil deal The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) yesterday filed nine charges...
  6. Corruption: Italy probes Shell over Malabu oil deal A new twist was added yesterday to the lingering corruption allegation over the Malabu offshore oil block (OPL 245) bought by...
  7. Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: You must prosecute Shell, Eni too, indicted Etete tells Nigerian govt Mr. Etete has already been charged for his role in the shady deal. The post Malabu $ 1.1 billion Scandal:...
  8. EXCLUSIVE: Shell, Eni in fresh trouble as Nigeria begins moves to withdraw OPL 245 from Malabu, Dan Etete PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Shell was already aware of the government’s moves to cancel the agreement, and was lobbying against...
  9. Malabu $1.1 billion: Why EFCC charged two former Nigerian ministers Adoke, Etete, for fraud, money laundering The nine-count charge was filed against nine defendants on Tuesday. The post Malabu $ 1.1 billion: Why EFCC charged two...
  10. EFCC grants ex-Minister Etete bail over $1.1 bn Malabu fraud The former minister has been at the centre of a huge fraud involving the sale of government oil bloc in...

< YOHAIG home