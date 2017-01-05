Gateway United To Begin Preparation For 2017 Season

Posted January 5, 2017 10:45 am by Comments

Gateway United To Begin Preparation For 2017 Season

Gateway_FC logoThe Management of Gateway United Football Club of Abeokuta, Ogun State says the club will begin preparation for the 2017 Nigeria National League season this Friday.

The General Manager, Prince Adetunji Onatolu who made this known in a chat with pressmen in Abeokuta said that all old and new players, technical crew as well as supporting staff in the Ministry were to report at the training camp of the club at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Mr. Onatolu who was recently appointed as board member of the Nigeria National League (NNL) appreciated the unwavering support received from Governor Ibikunle Amosun, members of the State Executive Council, top government functionaries, civil and public servants as well the Club supporters within and outside the State for their supports especially during the 2016 league season, promising that the club was poised to set new records and ultimately gain promotion to the Professional League during the 2017 Campaign.

Gateway United came second in Group B2 during the last Nigeria National League season losing promotion by the whiskers to Abubakar Bukola Saraki ABS Football Club of Ilorin

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Enugu Rangers begin final preparation ahead NPFL new season Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers have resumed camping for the final part of their preparation ahead of the...
  2. Gateway FC sacks Awakan, appoints Abimbola The Management of Ogun State owned soccer outfit, Gateway United have relieved Olabode Awakan of his appointment as the Chief...
  3. Gateway drag Akwa Starlets to Ilaro Gateway United have announced a change in venue for their Week 3 Nigeria National League home match against Akwa Starlets...
  4. PRE-SEASON CAMPING: Akwa United hit Calabar on Sunday Players and officials of Akwa United are expected to move to Calabar on Sunday for their two weeks pre-season camping....
  5. Pre-Season: Roda’s Late Strike Denies Rivers United Victory Richi struck an opportunistic goal, deep into second half added time to achieve a share of the spoils for Spanish...
  6. Eleje, Abdulwahab complete Katsina United switch   SportingLife can reveal that the newly promoted side, Katsina United have completed the signing of Obinna Eleje and Bidemi...
  7. No more excuses for Kwara United, says Obuh .As Oladimeji assures of better performance The Technical adviser of Kwara United FC and former Nigeria Under-20 national coach, John...
  8. Carrick To Extend Manchester United Contract Till 2017 English football giants, Manchester United, have confirmed that Michael Carrick has agreed to stay with the club till June 2017....
  9. ABS refuse to appeal NFF’s decision on replay with Gateway Nigeria National League (NNL) promotion contenders, ABS Ilorin FC, have decided not to appeal the verdict of the Organizing and...
  10. Nigeria Women League to begin 2015/2016 season on May 21 The Nigeria Women Football League will resume 2015/2016 season on May 21, the Chairman of the League ad hoc Committee,...

< YOHAIG home