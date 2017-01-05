Gateway United To Begin Preparation For 2017 Season

The Management of Gateway United Football Club of Abeokuta, Ogun State says the club will begin preparation for the 2017 Nigeria National League season this Friday.

The General Manager, Prince Adetunji Onatolu who made this known in a chat with pressmen in Abeokuta said that all old and new players, technical crew as well as supporting staff in the Ministry were to report at the training camp of the club at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Mr. Onatolu who was recently appointed as board member of the Nigeria National League (NNL) appreciated the unwavering support received from Governor Ibikunle Amosun, members of the State Executive Council, top government functionaries, civil and public servants as well the Club supporters within and outside the State for their supports especially during the 2016 league season, promising that the club was poised to set new records and ultimately gain promotion to the Professional League during the 2017 Campaign.

Gateway United came second in Group B2 during the last Nigeria National League season losing promotion by the whiskers to Abubakar Bukola Saraki ABS Football Club of Ilorin