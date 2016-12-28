Gov. Amosun Inaugurates Children Parliament

Posted December 28, 2016 6:45 pm by Comments

Towards promoting the dignity and inalienable rights of children, the Ogun State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun has inaugurated 40 children as the 4th set of Ogun State children parliament.

Governor Amosun who was represented by the State Head of Service, Elder Sola Adeyemi at the inauguration with the theme: Protecting the Nigerian Child Against Child Labour held at the Oba’s complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta said it was a clear demonstration of the present administration’s commitment at addressing issues affecting the well-being of children across the State.

Governor Amosun, maintained that his administration was convinced about the important roles children play in the society and has placed high premium on the intellectual development of children through the provision of affordable and qualitative education as entrenched in the five cardinal programmes of his administration.

’Out robust policy on education is borne out of our desire to ensure that our children will not only be able to compete favourably with their contemporaries within and outside Nigeria, but that they will be afforded opportunities for self-expression of their latent skills and talents’’, he added.

He described the inauguration as timely, saying that the children parliament was a platform to adequately prepare the children for leadership roles and would boost their self-confidence in public speaking.

Governor Amosun said child labour was not only a fundamental issue but must be critically addressed so that people would be more acquainted with child fundamental rights to forestall violation of such rights by people either consciously or ignorantly.

          He described child labour mainly as the employment of children in any work environment which deprives them of their childhood privileges or rights and interferes with their right to education.

          On her part, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Abiola Kufile-Okonjie while welcoming the young parliamentarians, charged them to use their platform to campaign against child labour, tackle it head-on and come up with probable means of reducing the social menace in the society.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mrs Amosun Sponsors Abused Child’s Education The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Olufunso Amosun has taken up the sponsorship of Master Korede Taiwo’s...
  2. Mrs Amosun Sponsors Abused Child’s Education The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Olufunso Amosun has taken up the sponsorship of Master Korede Taiwo’s...
  3. Social Work Transforms The Society – Amosun Social work has been described as an instrument of change and a veritable tool for rural transformation in the society....
  4. Violence against children mars development – Expert   Ms Ladi Alabi, a Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, has said that violence against children hampers social...
  5. I’ll handover to an APC governor in 2019 – Amosun Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has said he will hand over to another governor of the state, who will...
  6. Ambode to punish perpetrators of violence against children Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Friday said that perpetrators of physical, sexual or psychological violence against children would...
  7. Amosun Creates Platform For Youth Entrepreneurship As the world marks the United Nations’ International Youth Day, on Friday, Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has announced...
  8. Sokoto Becomes First State To Initiate Bill For Right To Education Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has initiated the Right to Education Bill 2016 in recognition and protection of...
  9. Ogun State Institutions Endorse Amosun’s Re-election Leaders and representatives of students of higher institutions in Ogun State have endorsed the candidature of Governor Ibikunle Amosun for...
  10. Amosun Wants Labour Unions To Be Fair In Agitations The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has vowed that his administration will not allow any group or persons to...

< YOHAIG home