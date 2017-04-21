Govt Harps On Peaceful Co-Existence For Economic Development

The Ogun State Government has again emphasized the need for residents to give room for peaceful co-existence between them and investors in their communities to encourage them towards boosting economic development of the State.

Secretary to the State government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa gave the advice in Abeokuta at a meeting to broker peace between  some investors , residents of Oke-Odan and its adjoining communities in Yewa South Local Government Area of the State.

Barr. Adeoluwa who noted that no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour, urged the parties to allow peace to reign among them, cautioned that government would not tolerate any act that could compromise the peace of the area and the State at large.

While assuring that government would take necessary steps to tackle the disagreement, the SSG directed relevant officers in the Ministries of Agriculture and Forestry to in the meantime visit the areas and carry out on-the-spot assessment of the situation adding that a Committee would soon be in place to resolve the matter amicably and forestall future disputes.

