I Wasn’t Robbed, Says Kiss Daniel

Posted December 29, 2016 2:45 am by Comments

Hip hop artiste has said he was not robbed at the Calabar Christmas Village, Cross River State, contrary to a news report on Tuesday.
Reacting to a question, ‘I heard you were attacked and robbed last night in calabar?? How true is that??’ by a fan, @tommykingsblog, on his Twitter page, Kiss Daniel, whose real name is Daniel Anidugbe, responded ‘I wasn’t robbed.’
A report titled ‘Robbers attack Calabar Christmas Village, rob Kiss Daniel’ in Punch newspaper on Tuesday had said armed robbers stormed the Christmas Village while Kiss Daniel was performing.
However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Jimoh Ozi-Obeh, said it was not a robbery attack, but a misunderstanding between the organisers while the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the state governor, Mr. Christian Ita, said “the report is replete with factual inaccuracies and outright lies invented by the author of the said report.”

<<The Nation>>

